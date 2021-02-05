Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.54

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 17464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

