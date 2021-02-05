Vapiano SE (VAO.F) (ETR:VAO) Shares Down 3.4%

Vapiano SE (VAO.F) (ETR:VAO)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.26 ($0.30) and last traded at €0.26 ($0.30). 30,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.23.

About Vapiano SE (VAO.F) (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

