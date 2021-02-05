Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.82 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $972.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

