Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.19% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.82 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $972.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
