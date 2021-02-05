Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.13% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ VREX opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $779.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
