Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.25

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 41205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of C$321.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Kumar bought 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$166,912.00.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

