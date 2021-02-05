Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,178,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $11,314,280. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $290.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.46. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

