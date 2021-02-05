Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $290.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 135.51, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

