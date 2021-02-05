Veil Reaches Market Cap of $898,218.57 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Veil has a total market cap of $898,218.57 and approximately $37,069.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

