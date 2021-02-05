VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.33

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 8696175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.42.

In related news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,704.75.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

