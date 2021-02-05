Venus (XVS) Trading Up 134.1% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Venus has a market cap of $152.46 million and $22.62 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $18.43 or 0.00047800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 134.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.06 or 0.99912668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,270,502 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.