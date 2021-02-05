Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $489,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Veracyte news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,914,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $78.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.