Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 6.2%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.04 and last traded at $73.04. Approximately 2,986,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 809,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCYT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,419. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

