Verge (XVG) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $288.26 million and approximately $29.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00403726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,427,749,566 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.