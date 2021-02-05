VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $391,048.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $391,048.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,711.98 or 1.00824476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,445,145 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.