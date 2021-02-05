VeriDocGlobal Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $138,363.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092946 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002966 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,082,296,472 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

