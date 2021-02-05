Verseon (LON:VSN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.00

Verseon Corp (LON:VSN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and traded as low as $74.00. Verseon shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.84, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of £112.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

About Verseon (LON:VSN)

Verseon Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, designs and develops novel therapeutics for various diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing oral anticoagulants for various cardiovascular indications with novel pharmacology; kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and hereditary angioedema; and novel angiogenesis inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors.

