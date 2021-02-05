Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $214,047.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $214,047.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.14 or 0.04413916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00405402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.01150039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.00477145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00401293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00243248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,597,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

