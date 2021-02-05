Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $16.24 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $235,136.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.25 or 0.04266061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00408459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01198732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00485165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00397205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00247766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,606,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.