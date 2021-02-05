Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 6.6%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 3,487,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,107,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

