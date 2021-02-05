Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day moving average is $245.08.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 143,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

