Veru Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 42,928 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,023% compared to the average volume of 2,022 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veru by 489.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veru by 703.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Veru by 114.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.