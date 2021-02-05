VerusCoin Price Up 59.6% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and $12,496.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00170932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00066956 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00230685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045196 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,582,517 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.