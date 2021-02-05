Vetri (VLD) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 62.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vetri has traded up 76.6% against the dollar. One Vetri token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vetri Token Profile

VLD is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,067,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Token Trading

Vetri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

