Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 24,650.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 5,371,850 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Viasat by 76.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in Viasat by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800,248 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

