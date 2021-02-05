VIBE Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.50 million and $1.58 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01196823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.57 or 0.06167149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

