Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 181,454 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.85% of Renasant worth $110,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.