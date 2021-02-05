Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 543,239 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.67% of Avaya worth $107,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $7,769,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,489,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.