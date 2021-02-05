Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $121,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $407.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,913 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.44.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

