Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,748 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $137,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $355.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

