Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $116,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.