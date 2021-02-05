Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,970 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of AMETEK worth $112,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

NYSE:AME opened at $117.15 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

