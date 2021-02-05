Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Masimo worth $139,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $256.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.33.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

