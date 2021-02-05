Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $269,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.58.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

