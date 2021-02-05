Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Churchill Downs worth $110,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 80.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $218.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

