Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.11 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $111,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,048,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.02 and a 200-day moving average of $415.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

