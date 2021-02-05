Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.73 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $111,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 793.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.46 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $244.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

