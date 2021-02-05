Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.74 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.33% of South State worth $119,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $18,201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $17,525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in South State by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $6,977,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in South State by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

