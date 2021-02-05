Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $132.14 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Dollar General worth $132,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Dollar General by 55.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $195.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.