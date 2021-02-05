Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $104,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,266,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,736 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,733,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

