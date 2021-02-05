Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.84% of Korn Ferry worth $113,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

