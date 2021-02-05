Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Coupa Software worth $110,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.3% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 200,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $340.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $369.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.32.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

