Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $103,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

SPGI opened at $328.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.