Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Centene worth $123,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,500 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

