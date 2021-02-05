Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of EPAM Systems worth $111,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $373.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $375.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

