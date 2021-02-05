Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 300,346 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.22% of Cabot worth $107,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cabot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cabot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. UBS Group upped their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

