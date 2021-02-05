Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Mercury Systems worth $122,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,644,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $883,116. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.