Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of KeyCorp worth $111,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 919,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.