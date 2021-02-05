Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of XPO Logistics worth $119,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

