Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,569 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of LHC Group worth $119,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.09.

LHCG opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.64. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

