Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 235,485 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $109,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,369 shares of company stock worth $5,714,791 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.